MS Lending Group hires Maina as relationship manager for the South

Specialist lender MS Lending Group has appointed Peter Maina as relationship manager for the South.

Maina has around six years of experience in the industry and was most recently a business development manager (BDM) at West One Loans.

In that role, he was responsible for managing relationships and driving growth, achieving over £14.5m in completions between March 2024 and August 2025.

The firm said Maina’s “proven track record and commitment to performance align well” with its “mission to deliver fast, flexible, and reliable lending solutions to brokers and borrowers across the UK”.

MS Lending Group has grown its headcount by 10 in recent months, which it said showed its “commitment to ensuring high-quality service as business levels have grown and continue to grow”.

The firm recently agreed a £35m finding line facility with Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB), in turn boosting its specialist lending capabilities.

Jamie Pritchard, sales director of MS Lending Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Peter to the team. He has huge potential and is already showing great promise. He strengthens our support for brokers in the South as we continue delivering fast, flexible, and reliable bridging.”

Maina said: “I’m excited to be joining MS Lending Group at such a pivotal time for the business and contributing to its continued success. My focus will be on building strong broker relationships and continuing to deliver consistent results in the South. I’m looking forward to helping clients navigate today’s evolving lending landscape and ensuring the best service in bridging.”