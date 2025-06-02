Arc & Co recruits asset finance adviser

Specialist equity and debt advisory firm Arc & Co has appointed Arjun Saroya as an asset finance adviser.

Saroya has experience in development finance and was recently a portfolio manager at property lender Invest & Fund. In this role, he managed live and future loans, drawdown processes, tracking facilities, borrower budgets and project reporting.

Prior to that, Saroya was in the underwriting department at Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB).

He will work with director Philip Kay across real estate funding and asset classes.

Saroya said: “I am very much looking forward to bringing my communication and analytical skills to the role at Arc & Co, whose impressive client roster I am excited to build on.

“My experience in deal structuring and credit management from a variety of perspectives will certainly aid my progression as I take on this new challenge, supported by one of the best teams in the market.”

Andrew Robinson, CEO of Arc & Co, added: “Arc & Co has experienced an incredibly strong 2025 so far, as we move and adapt with the market.

“In order to keep up momentum and the top-notch service our clients are accustomed to, we welcome new talent to join our team of experts.

“Arjun has a solid understanding of the inner workings of lending and development, making him a great addition. His insight and knowledge will add value to our advisory capabilities and we’re very pleased to have him on board.”

Earlier this year, the firm entered a partnership with Brickflow.