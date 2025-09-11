Create Account
Complex Buy To Let

UTB widens PBSA range

UTB widens PBSA range
September 11, 2025
September 11, 2025
United Trust Bank (UTB) has launched a range of solutions to allow developers to build, let and operate purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA).

The firm said the finance will be offered to “experienced developers and support projects in established university locations” across England and Wales.

Loans are available for new builds, conversions and refurbishments, with committed terms of up to 60 months.

This supports all project phases, including acquisition, development, stabilisation, and the investment period.

Loan sizes range from £7.5m to £35m and go up to 65% loan to gross development value (LTGDV) and up to 85% loan to cost (LTC). Planning gain and project phasing are considered.

Adam Bovingdon, head of property development at UTB, said: “The UK PBSA sector presents exciting opportunities to developers and for UTB in supporting schemes [that] will help to address the shortage of good-quality student accommodation.

“We look forward to supporting experienced developers and operators from initial land or building acquisition, through construction and stabilisation and into a long-term interest-only investment loan.

“This end-to-end solution simplifies the finances for PBSA developers, enabling them to concentrate on delivering successful schemes, without the need to switch lenders. I am confident that our new offering will be warmly received by the market, enabling many high-quality new homes for students over the coming years.”

