L&G Mortgage Club aims to raise £30,000 for charity as part of anniversary celebrations

Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club has set a fundraising goal of £30,000 as part of its 30-year anniversary.

The mortgage club is aiming to complete 30 activities, including events and volunteering, to meet its goal.

L&G Mortgage Club’s chosen charity partner for 2025 is Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, which offers accommodation to families with children having treatment in hospital.

To donate, or find out more information, follow this link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mc30-fundraising?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=TomM

The charity can provide up to 530 families with accommodation each night. It provides family activities, peer support, respite, and many other services, and it allows families to be by their children’s bedside.

Clare Beardmore (pictured), director of distribution and mortgage club for mortgage services at L&G, said: “As part of Mortgage Club’s 30th anniversary celebrations, we’re raising funds for our amazing charity partner Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

“We’ve organised 30 different fundraising and volunteering activities throughout the year, including Mortgage Club’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge walk with lender and broker partners in October. This is in support of the charity’s fantastic work providing essential accommodation for families with children receiving hospital treatment, ensuring they can stay together during such a critical time.”