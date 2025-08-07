Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Industry Heroes

L&G Mortgage Club aims to raise £30,000 for charity as part of anniversary celebrations

L&G Mortgage Club aims to raise £30,000 for charity as part of anniversary celebrations
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
August 7, 2025
Updated:
August 7, 2025
Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club has set a fundraising goal of £30,000 as part of its 30-year anniversary.

The mortgage club is aiming to complete 30 activities, including events and volunteering, to meet its goal.

L&G Mortgage Club’s chosen charity partner for 2025 is Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, which offers accommodation to families with children having treatment in hospital.

To donate, or find out more information, follow this link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mc30-fundraising?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=TomM

The charity can provide up to 530 families with accommodation each night. It provides family activities, peer support, respite, and many other services, and it allows families to be by their children’s bedside.

Clare Beardmore (pictured), director of distribution and mortgage club for mortgage services at L&G, said: “As part of Mortgage Club’s 30th anniversary celebrations, we’re raising funds for our amazing charity partner Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

Sponsored

Grasping the next buy to let opportunities

Sponsored by Aldermore

“We’ve organised 30 different fundraising and volunteering activities throughout the year, including Mortgage Club’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge walk with lender and broker partners in October. This is in support of the charity’s fantastic work providing essential accommodation for families with children receiving hospital treatment, ensuring they can stay together during such a critical time.”

Related
View All

Industry Heroes

Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter announces London walking challenge

Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter announces London walking challenge

July 18, 2025

Commercial Finance

Castle Trust Bank raises £8.5k for Just4Children charity

Castle Trust Bank raises £8.5k for Just4Children charity

July 15, 2025

Industry Heroes

Accord Mortgages and YBS Commercial colleagues to embark on moor walk and zipline for charity

Accord Mortgages and YBS Commercial colleagues to embark on moor walk and zipline for charity

July 10, 2025

Industry Heroes

MIMHC Walk and Talk raises over £15,000

MIMHC Walk and Talk raises over £15,000

May 28, 2025
View All
Tags:
charity
fundraising
L&G Mortgage Club
Ronald McDonald House

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/