Skipton BS teams up with Age UK via ‘A Place to Call Home’ programme

Skipton Building Society has partnered with Age UK to provide advice to older people through its ‘A Place to Call Home’ programme.

The programme is delivered by 11 local Age UK branches and aims to provide one-to-one holistic advice to older people that will help them live independently in safe, secure and warm homes. It also looks to identify £11m in unclaimed benefits.

The programme was launched in October last year and has supported 1,242 older people and identified £4.6m in unclaimed annual benefits.

Of the 760 older people who were identified for unclaimed benefits, the average entitlement was £5,499 per year, with the most common benefits being Attendance Allowance and Pension Credit.

The programme has handled 6,448 enquiries averaging five per service user – with support ranging from benefits advice at 56% to care and support at 9%, aids and adaptations at 6%, housing options at 2%, and loneliness/isolation support at 2%.

Delivery methods for ‘A Place to Call Home’ include 50% home visits, 36% phone consultations, and 11% face-to-face sessions outside the home. Additionally, 550 clients were referred to other services such as local councils, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and housing and health providers.

The older people who were supported range from age 50 to over 90 years old, with the majority aged 70-79 and a 57% female to 43% male split.

Skipton Building Society members chose Age UK as its charity partner in 2024. It will be so for three years and involves Skipton Building Society donating 1% of its pre-tax group profit to charities “aligned with its values and purpose”.

Funding so far has helped cover the costs of 14,000 calls to Age UK’s advice line and the carrying-out of research into the impact of the cost of living on older households.

David Travis, group secretary and general counsel at the Skipton Group, said: “Age UK was chosen by our members to receive funding over a three-year period. This funding will help provide vital information, advice, support and friendship for older people – including those living in poverty or in deprived communities.

“Our funding will directly support some of the most vulnerable people in society. We’re proud to be working with Age UK to deliver bespoke support to some of those most in need and continue to campaign and raise awareness around the most pressing issues impacting older people.”

Paul Farmer, CEO of Age UK, added: “It’s a tough time right now and the funding Skipton are giving to us will help us support thousands of older people. Skipton really understand the challenges that older people are facing and seeing the difference that their funding is enabling us to make to older people to help them feel safe in their communities, but critically feel safe at home, is very rewarding.”