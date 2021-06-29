Know Your BDM: Stephen Wrigley, Precise Mortgages and InterBay Commercial

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is talking to Stephen Wrigley, specialist finance account manager at Precise Mortgages and InterBay Commercial

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

I cover the M4 Corridor then up to Leicester in the Midlands. I look after a number of key partners along with anyone else who wishes to talk about bridging or commercial finance products across Precise Mortgages and InterBay Commercial.

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

Invariably like many others, I’ve had to switch to video conferencing which at least allows for some face-to-face interaction and my phone has been glued to the side of my head for the last year. I’ve looked to stay in touch with my major accounts on a weekly basis but my broker base knows that I’m only ever a call away.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

From all the different factors that makes someone a good BDM, I believe the most important is the ability to positively communicate with people at all levels. To do this effectively it means being up to speed in terms of criteria for your own lender as well as the rest of the market so an ability to retain detailed information is also important.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

To be able to hit a golf ball. I’ve lost count of the number of golf days I’ve been invited to over the years but have had to politely decline. But anyone in need of a buggy driver, then I’m your man.

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

Ideally, I’d rather be on the move as that’s an aspect of the job that I’ve really missed. I still think face-to-face meetings will play a huge part in our business moving forward as you lose some of the personal interaction on a video call.

Clearly however the world has changed so I can see there being a mixture of both in the future and of course we’ll work to broker’s preferences.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

If you don’t feel slightly uncomfortable in your existing role then you probably aren’t being challenged enough. There’s always room for learning and improving no matter what your age or level but it’s important to keep a goal in sight.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

It was actually during my time as a broker when I was dealing with a first-time buyer mortgage for a property in York. It transpired that the property, a former accountancy practice, had Roman skeletons in the basement so it was designated a national monument.

What has been your lockdown coping strategy?

I’m not sure red wine is the correct answer? I’ve set up a home gym in the garage, worked on the garden and started a new hobby “trying” to make house music – lots of fun but not as easy as it sounds.

If you were head of the FCA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry?

Whilst there are a few small changes I might make, I know that those regulations are there to protect customers and have their best interest at heart which I’m fully supportive of.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I really enjoy the variety the role brings. I’m fortunate to cover a wide range of specialist lending products spanning across Precise Mortgages and InterBay Commercial so no two days are ever the same.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d love to be a developer as it’s so inspiring to see some of the fantastic end results and I’ve always fancied giving it a shot.

What did you want to be growing up?

David Attenborough. Loved anything to do with wildlife although I’m not sure my Bristolian undertones would cut it.

What’s your favourite face mask design/pattern to wear?

Here’s a question I never imagined I would be asked. I guess my Precise Mortgages one is the right answer for today but tomorrow it will probably be InterBay Commercial!

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Apart from the one above, I was once asked if a client should include all of his livestock on an assets and liabilities form as he was a farmer. I’m not quite sure how the underwriters would view that one.