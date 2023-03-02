Castle Trust hires Johnson as BDM for the South East and East Anglia

Castle Trust Bank has appointed Ryan Johnson (pictured) as business development manager (BDM) for the South East and East Anglia regions.

Johnson has a broad experience in specialist lending, across a number of roles covering redemptions, underwriting, completions and business development.

He joins Castle Trust Bank from Bluestone Mortgages, where he was a BDM and before that he spent two and a half years at Hampshire Trust Bank.

He has also had stints at Masthaven Bank and Amicus Finance.

In his new role, Johnson will work with broker firms in the South East and East Anglia. He will also provide a dedicated point of contact for queries around any element of the lending process.

Anna Lewis, commercial director at Castle Trust, said: “We are delighted that Ryan has joined Castle Trust Bank to help us grow our business in the South East and East Anglia. With Castle Trust’s bridging range, brokers have access to clear criteria and product information, but can also rely on us being able to meet the individual needs of their clients, structuring solutions in ways that deliver the best customer outcomes.

“Ryan is that latest regional account manager to join that team and will be instrumental in helping more brokers to experience the benefits of working with Castle Trust Bank.”

Of the appointment, Johnson said: “Castle Trust Bank has a strong reputation for providing brokers with a unique combination of flexibility and certainty, supported by really responsive service. I’m excited to join the team and play my part in continuing to build on this reputation, helping more brokers in the South East and East Anglia to deliver great outcomes to more of their clients.”

At the beginning of December 2022, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that Castle Trust had enhanced its bridging range and relaunched its standard bridge proposition.