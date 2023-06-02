Watts Commercial Finance promotes Darren Byrne to regional director

Specialist mortgage brokerage Watts Commercial Finance has promoted Darren Byrne to the position of regional director.

Byrne has worked for the firm for more than 10 years as its commercial manager. His prior experience includes positions as a business development manager at Yorkshire Building Society and RBS. He also worked at RBS as an adviser for more than eight years.

Byrne’s promotion is the latest in a series of appointments within the firm to boost its senior management.

Phil Gray, managing director of Watts Commercial Finance said he was “delighted” that Bryne had accepted the role to help the firm grow.

He added: “Darren is Watts Commercial through and through, loyal, knowledgeable, passionate and with standards beyond reproach.

“It always pleases me to promote from within and Darren joins a long list of his colleagues who have grown and flourished since joining the firm. The future at Watts Commercial is very exciting and we welcome Darren to the senior management team to help shape the next decade and beyond.”

Byrne added: “I am absolutely delighted to take up the position of regional director for Watts Commercial Finance and I am very much looking forward to working alongside Phil to help achieve the growth plans with him across the UK over the coming months and years.

“Having worked for Watts Commercial Finance for the last 10 years as a commercial manager, I understand the DNA of the company and I now look forward to working hard to help achieve and drive those plans and to attract the best talent around the UK for the continued success of Watts.”