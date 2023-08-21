United Trust Bank promotes Wakeford to head of unregulated underwriting in bridging department

United Trust Bank (UTB) has appointed Helen Wakeford as head of unregulated underwriting – bridging finance.

Wakeford joined the lender in 2019 as its credit officer, a position she held for four years.

She has almost 20 years of experience in the financial services sector including two years at Metro Bank as credit manager, and 10 years at RBS, most recently as associate director. Prior to this, she worked at HSBC, with her last role being commercial manager.

In her new role, Wakeford will be responsible for managing underwriting in the unregulated bridging team and making sure brokers receive a good service.

She will work alongside head of regulated underwriting, Becky Kidby; Anita Kirkbright, head of operations – bridging; Paula Purdy, head of sales – bridging; and Sundeep Patel, director of bridging, in developing and delivering the bank’s growth strategy across regulated and unregulated markets.

UTB: ‘Pushing to the top of brokers’ consideration list’

Patel said: “Since joining the bank, Helen has proven to be a talented member of the credit team and her knowledge and experience made her the perfect choice for this new role.

“Her appointment continues the ongoing restructuring of the bank’s bridging operations to ensure brokers receive the same high levels of service for regulated and unregulated bridging loan applications. We recognise that regulated and unregulated bridging require distinctly different skill sets and processes for underwriting and case management to meet brokers’ requirements for speed and efficiency. This new structure, together with our reputation for honouring our commitments and delivering what we promise, will push UTB to the top of many brokers’ consideration lists for a wide variety of bridging proposals.

“Helen and Becky Kidby will work together to ensure UTB remains dominant in the regulated bridging sector whilst substantially developing our unregulated presence. We will show brokers that this new approach from UTB will deliver quick decisions and completions for every type of bridging loan they introduce to us.”

Wakeford (pictured) added: “I am delighted to be joining UTB’s bridging finance team at this exciting time and I look forward to working with Sundeep, Becky, Anita and Paula as we grow UTB’s share of the unregulated and regulated bridging market.”