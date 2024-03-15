Fiducia Commercial Solutions joins Legal and General as referral partner

Commercial finance broker Fiducia Commercial Solutions has partnered with Legal and General as a referral pro partner.

Legal and General launched the Referral Pro Partner programme this week so its brokers could refer clients for more specialist solutions.

Through this partnership, members of Legal and General Mortgage Club can connect clients with Fiducia Commercial Solutions for commercial and investment mortgages, bridging and development finance, and business or asset finance.

This is expected to help brokers who are not authorised to advise in these areas, as well as enable them to earn extra money.

The firm advises and finds finance solutions for trading companies, property investors and developers.

Anthony Scott, managing director of Fiducia Group, said: “Fiducia Commercial Solutions is proud to be one of the UK’s leading commercial finance brokers.

“With over 20 years of financial expertise in regulated financial advice, commercial finance, banking, and business services for firms and individuals, we are well-positioned to support our partners and offer an unmatched client experience.”

He added: “Through their newly launched Referral Pro Partner programme, this partnership with Legal and General allows us to enhance our value proposition further, providing funding solutions for property investors, developers, and trading businesses.”

Marcus Grimshaw, CEO of Fiducia Group, said: “We pride ourselves on our commitment to trust, relationships, and value, delivering a personal experience of the highest professional standard.

“As an independent and impartial entity, we source from a ‘whole of market’ lender panel so that our clients can access a wide range of options and find the right solution for them.”

He said: “Our Financial Conduct Authority authorisation and membership of National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) further reinforce our commitment to achieving good customer outcomes, and our robust compliance monitoring function guarantees the highest standards on every case.”