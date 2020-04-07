Nucleus adds BDM from HSBC

Smith has 14 years’ experience in the commercial finance industry and joins from HSBC where he was senior commercial manager for the region.

He will be based in the greater Birmingham area and will be responsible for expanding Nucleus’ cash flow finance proposition in the Midlands, with a focus on building existing and new relationships.

Smith’s previous experience includes supported client cash flows via a number of different product suites to ensure client growth for SMEs both nationally and internationally.

Smith said it was an exciting time to be joining the firm.

“This role will enable me to work with introducers to deliver bespoke solutions to clients and give me the chance to do what I enjoy doing most, providing introducers and clients cash flow support fast,” he said.

Chirag Shah, CEO of Nucleus Commercial Finance added: “Now is a challenging moment for businesses across the country and SMEs need financial help throughout these unprecedented times.

“Stuart’s appointment strengthens our presence in the Midlands and ensures we continue to provide important support for businesses in this region.”