Octane Capital hires senior BDM from Shawbrook

Octane Capital has hired two new members to its sales and credit teams.

Shrena Patel has started as senior business development manager (BDM) after joining from Shawbrook Bank where she was a BDM.

Prior to that Patel was a corporate relationship director at Santander. She will report to managing director Mark Posniak.

Chris Harrison has joined as senior credit manager from West One Loans where he was a senior lending underwriter.

He was previously an underwriter at The Loans Engine and will report to director of credit and risk Matt Smith.

Smith (pictured) noted that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the lender had set itself big goals for 2020 and growing our sales and credit teams was vital to achieve them.

“Shrena has a huge amount of experience and strong relationships with countless introducers, while Chris is one of the most sophisticated credit managers in the market,” he said.

“I’ve got no doubt that both will hit the ground running and prove invaluable members of the team.”

Patel said she was excited to be joining the firm.

“Having worked at a challenger bank, I see Octane as a challenger to the challengers,” she said.

Harrison added: “Everyone in the industry respects what Jon, Mark and Matt have achieved over the years and I leapt at the chance to work with them.

“The team here is more experienced than any I have worked in and thrives in the kind of climate we now find ourselves in.”