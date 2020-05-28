You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Octane Capital hires senior BDM from Shawbrook

by:
  • 28/05/2020
  • 0
Octane Capital hires senior BDM from Shawbrook
Octane Capital has hired two new members to its sales and credit teams.

 

Shrena Patel has started as senior business development manager (BDM) after joining from Shawbrook Bank where she was a BDM.

Prior to that Patel was a corporate relationship director at Santander. She will report to managing director Mark Posniak.

Chris Harrison has joined as senior credit manager from West One Loans where he was a senior lending underwriter.

He was previously an underwriter at The Loans Engine and will report to director of credit and risk Matt Smith.

Smith (pictured) noted that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the lender had set itself big goals for 2020 and growing our sales and credit teams was vital to achieve them.

“Shrena has a huge amount of experience and strong relationships with countless introducers, while Chris is one of the most sophisticated credit managers in the market,” he said.

“I’ve got no doubt that both will hit the ground running and prove invaluable members of the team.”

Patel said she was excited to be joining the firm.

“Having worked at a challenger bank, I see Octane as a challenger to the challengers,” she said.

Harrison added: “Everyone in the industry respects what Jon, Mark and Matt have achieved over the years and I leapt at the chance to work with them.

“The team here is more experienced than any I have worked in and thrives in the kind of climate we now find ourselves in.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
OMS secures DIP integration with United Trust Bank

One Mortgage System (OMS) has entered the first stage of its application programming interface (API) integration with United Trust Bank...

Close