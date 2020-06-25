You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

LendInvest launches limited edition buy-to-let range

by:
  • 25/06/2020
LendInvest has launched a limited edition range of buy-to-let deals available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), available until 31 August.

 

Borrowers looking to fix for two years can access a rate of 3.46 per cent with a maximum loan of size of £750,000.

A five-year fixed buy-to-let mortgage is priced at 3.59 per cent, or 3.69 per cent with a four per cent interest cover ratio (ICR).

The lender has reintroduced its 75 per cent LTV products for standard houses in multiple occupation (HMO) up to six bedrooms, with rates available across two- and five-year fixed products.

The minimum property value for HMO cases has been reduced to £250,000 for Greater London and £100,000 for the rest of the country.

Large HMOs and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) cases with properties up to ten bedrooms are now also being accepted.

Andy Virgo, director for buy-to-let at LendInvest, said: “At this time two of the most important things a lender can do is; observe the market and listen to your customers.

“Doing this ensures you are not only delivering the products they need, but products that are right for them. This is something we continuously strive for at LendInvest.

“As we all settle into the new normal, portfolio landlords are increasingly seeking leverage to aid the growth of their buy-to-let portfolios. These product changes are key to supporting them, and allowing them access to the funding they require.”

 

Close