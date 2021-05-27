You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Together appoints new BDM for South Wales

  • 27/05/2021
Together appoints new BDM for South Wales
Together has hired Michelle Walsh as its business development manager (BDM) for South Wales as it looks to drive growth in the area.

 

It marks a return to Together for Walsh, who worked at the company in 2017 for around a year. After working at Together she moved to Octopus Property for a year and then to Signature Property for two years.

Prior to Together, Walsh spent more than 11 years at Barclays, where she worked in a variety of roles including operations and risks manager in Cardiff and Coventry, and business consultant.

She will report to sales manager for the South, Tanya Elmaz, and work with West and Thames Valley BDM Sally Precious-Ward.

Walsh (pictured) said: “I am excited to be back with the team as it continues its ambitious journey of growth and digital transformation, as part of a business which always puts the customer at the heart of its decision-making process.”

Together currently employs 530 people and has a loan book of more than £4bn.

