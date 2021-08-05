Proportunity hires TMG’s Lewis as intermediary partnership head; Pink Pig Loans appoints trio of directors

Shared equity loan provider Proportunity has hired The Money Group’s (TMG) managing director, Paul Lewis (pictured), as its head of intermediary partnerships.

In his role, he will aim to grow brand awareness amongst brokers and lenders, and consequently drive business volumes. This will involve recruiting and overseeing a team of business development managers as well as communicating with lenders.

Lewis previously worked at TMG as managing director and before that was national development manager at Mansfield Building Society. Prior to that he held roles at RBS and Direct Line.

Founded in 2016, the company offers second charge top-up loans to aspiring homeowners, which can boost a buyer’s budget by up to £90,000 and is similar to the Help to Buy scheme.

It can be offered to existing homeowners or first-time buyers and is available on existing and new property

The company recently joined the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association and has been added to MCI Club’s lender panel.

In the next 18 months, Proportunity plans to assist 2,000 customers and is targeting £500m to £700m in lending volume.

Vadim Toader, co-founder and chief executive, said: “Our aim is to unlock the value of home ownership for everyone who wants it, helping one million homeowners by 2030. Paul’s appointment is an important step to us achieving that goal.

“Paul is well known and well liked throughout the mortgage market; he has an excellent track record and will be instrumental in helping us work with the market to crack the problem of helping those who want to buy their own homes.”

Pink Pig Loans appoints trio of directors after management buyout

Specialist finance packager and distributor has appointed three directors who will work alongside managing director James Rainbird to support its growth plans.

Nick Johns takes on the role of sales director and Luke Egan has been hired as bridging and development director. Sarah Stroud will be a director.

Johns has worked at Pink Pig since 2017 as sales manager, and prior to that he worked at Y3S loans for five years. Before that he worked at Principality Building Society and Barclays.

Egan joins from Pure Property Finance, where he has worked for seven years as its head of specialist property finance. Before that he held roles at Pure Commercial Finance and Barclays.

Stroud has worked at Pink Pig for over eight years, initially as an underwriter and then as a business development manager. She previously held roles at Millfield Partnership, The Mortgage Unit and Legal & General.

Pink Pig was founded in 2006 and offers specialist fiancé packaging and distribution services across first-charge, second charge, bridging and commercial sectors.

The business was bought in 2016 by Specialist Mortgage Group but was reacquired in a management buyout by Rainbird in February.

Rainbird said: “Getting the right team to support our growth and take this business in the different directions we want to take it, is absolutely critical and by having Nick, Sarah and Luke in these most senior of positions, we are in a very strong place and will be announcing a number of exciting new developments over the course of the coming weeks and months.”