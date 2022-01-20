Hope Capital adds two BDMs to team

Evans will oversee the company’s cases in Midlands and South Wales and will support brokers and clients searching for bridging finance solutions.

She previously worked at Alternative Bridging Corporation as a business development manager (BDM) for Midlands, North and Scotland for just under a year.

Prior to that she was a relationship manager at Avamore Capital for under a year and before that was a BDM at Precise Mortgages for over three years. She has also worked at Aldermore and Coventry Building Society.

Weir will work as an internal BDM to help support enquiries into Hope Capital.

He has previously worked at Deloitte and Barclays, and has worked across direct relationship management, mortgages and investments.

Roz Cawood, director of sales at Hope Capital, said: “We are delighted to welcome Danielle and David to the Hope Capital team. Danielle and David have extremely successful track records, so I have no doubt they will both be fantastic assets to the business.”

The lender has grown its team over the past year, with recent hires including Charlie Gregory and Jamie Gillsepie as BDMs and Charlotte Holt as finance coordinator.

It has also hired Jonathan Britstone as its operations manager.