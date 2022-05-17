Altura Finance adds Guy Nyirenda and Francois Taljaard to management team

Nyrienda will launch, lead and develop a specialist lending proposition at the firm. He will bring on specialist lenders to its panel, develop a network of professional introducers and expand its team of advisers.
He was most recently a partner at Coreco for just over 13 years, where he worked within the specialist finance team and focused on large commercial, development finance, large portfolio lending and high-net-worth private finance.
Before that he was a consultant at Cobalt Capital for around four years, which followed just over two years as a consultant at John Charcol.
In his role, Taljaard will oversee operations and finance, as well as the recruitment of advisers and appointed representatives.
Taljaard joined the firm around a year ago and before that was head of employee benefits in L&C’s mortgages team for just over three years.
Prior to that he was a partner at Mercury FX for nearly four years, having previously been co-founder and director of Coreco, working there for nearly a decade.
Altura’s managing director Rob Gill (pictured) said: “We are delighted to have attracted two such experienced, well-respected individuals to our management team. Guy’s experience of the specialist sector is unrivalled and is a huge boost to our ambitions in this area.
“Francois has a wealth of experience running mortgage brokerages, which will be invaluable building the processes and infrastructure required for ambitious, sustainable growth.”