Bridging

Altura Finance adds Guy Nyirenda and Francois Taljaard to management team

  • 17/05/2022
Altura Finance has appointed Guy Nyirenda and Francois Taljaard to its management team, taking on the roles of head of commercial and specialist lending and operations director respectively.

Nyrienda will launch, lead and develop a specialist lending proposition at the firm. He will bring on specialist lenders to its panel, develop a network of professional introducers and expand its team of advisers.

He was most recently a partner at Coreco for just over 13 years, where he worked within the specialist finance team and focused on large commercial, development finance, large portfolio lending and high-net-worth private finance.

Before that he was a consultant at Cobalt Capital for around four years, which followed just over two years as a consultant at John Charcol.

In his role, Taljaard will oversee operations and finance, as well as the recruitment of advisers and appointed representatives.

Taljaard joined the firm around a year ago and before that was head of employee benefits in L&C’s mortgages team for just over three years.

Prior to that he was a partner at Mercury FX for nearly four years, having previously been co-founder and director of Coreco, working there for nearly a decade.

Altura’s managing director Rob Gill (pictured) said: “We are delighted to have attracted two such experienced, well-respected individuals to our management team. Guy’s experience of the specialist sector is unrivalled and is a huge boost to our ambitions in this area.

“Francois has a wealth of experience running mortgage brokerages, which will be invaluable building the processes and infrastructure required for ambitious, sustainable growth.”

