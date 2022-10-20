You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Assetz Capital adds to origination team

  • 20/10/2022
Specialist lender Assetz Capital has appointed Chris Causton (pictured) to its origination team as a regional relationship director to bolster its presence in the South East.

He joins from Handelsbanken where he was corporate banking manager for five years. Causton has also previously worked at Natwest, Royal Bank of Scotland and in personal banking at Barclays. 

At Assetz, Causton will assist brokers based in the South East and Greater London in finding a finance solution for their clients. 

Causton said: “I am delighted to be joining Assetz at a key time, their growth ambition has really impressed me, and given that they are on the way to lending £2bn I’m really looking forward to contributing towards that.  

“I can’t wait to see how I can help my broker relationships grow their business with the broad palette of funding solutions I now have to work with.”  

Andrew Charnley, managing director at Assetz Capital, said Causton’s experience in property and commercial banking made him an “ideal fit for the role”. 

He added: “Chris is very well equipped to deliver optimum solutions for property development and investment. Utilising his broad corporate experience, he will provide just the right support on owner-occupied commercial property.  

“We have ambitious growth plans for the next few years, and Chris makes a welcome and timely addition to an incredibly professional and experienced team of relationship directors located right across the UK.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

