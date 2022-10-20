Downing LLP completes £11.1m in property finance deals in a month

Investment manager Downing LLP has completed £11.1m in property development loans for residential schemes in a month.

The lender said this was a sign of its “building on strong growth” and follows it exceeding the £300m lending milestone in July.

Some of the deals completed in the last month include residential developments in Wakefield, West Yorkshire; East Studdal in Kent; Hitchin in Hertfordshire; and Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire with new and existing clients.

These projects will each deliver between two and 12 family homes for owner-occupiers.

The firm typically lends between £1m and £25m to experienced developers up to 90 per cent loan to cost and 70 per cent loan to gross development value.

It lends against residential projects, non-speculative commercial developments and specialist sub-sectors such as student accommodation.

Parik Chandra, partner and head of specialist lending at Downing LLP, said: “The latest deals highlight our ability to continue growing the portfolio in very tough macro conditions and a competitive market. We remain committed to supporting SME developers in the face of challenging conditions.”