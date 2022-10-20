You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Downing LLP completes £11.1m in property finance deals in a month

  • 20/10/2022
Investment manager Downing LLP has completed £11.1m in property development loans for residential schemes in a month.

The lender said this was a sign of its “building on strong growth” and follows it exceeding the £300m lending milestone in July. 

Some of the deals completed in the last month include residential developments in Wakefield, West Yorkshire; East Studdal in Kent; Hitchin in Hertfordshire; and Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire with new and existing clients. 

These projects will each deliver between two and 12 family homes for owner-occupiers. 

The firm typically lends between £1m and £25m to experienced developers up to 90 per cent loan to cost and 70 per cent loan to gross development value. 

It lends against residential projects, non-speculative commercial developments and specialist sub-sectors such as student accommodation. 

Parik Chandra, partner and head of specialist lending at Downing LLP, said: “The latest deals highlight our ability to continue growing the portfolio in very tough macro conditions and a competitive market. We remain committed to supporting SME developers in the face of challenging conditions.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.