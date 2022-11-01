You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Castle Trust adds to bridging team

  • 01/11/2022
Barry Ireland has joined Castle Trust Bank as regional account manager for the South West and Midlands.

Ireland will be tasked with building relationships with brokers in the region in his new role, educating advisers on the lender’s proposition and acting as a point of contact for any queries. 

Ireland, who was previously a broker, joins from Apex Bridging where he was responsible for managing relationships with brokers across England and Wales.

Anna Lewis (pictured), commercial director at Castle Trust Bank, noted the lender had recently launched a dedicated bridging proposition, and had a strong track record of supporting property investors.

She continued: “Our status as a bank enables us to provide certainty of funding, which has never been more important to brokers and their clients than it is in the current environment, and Barry will be instrumental in helping more brokers to experience the benefits of working with Castle Trust Bank.”

Ireland added that the dedicated bridging team had the experience to identify solutions for cases which others might find too complex.

Earlier this month Castle Trust joined the NACFB as a patron lender.

