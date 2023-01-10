Paragon recruits Len Boyd to development finance team

Paragon has hired Len Boyd (pictured) to its development finance team as senior relationship director.

Boyd has over 25 years of experience in property development finance. He joins from Close Brothers Property Finance where he worked for 12 years, most recently as business development director.

Before working at Close Brothers, Boyd was employed by Dunbar Bank where he was lending manager. He worked there for 14 years.

At Paragon, Boyd will manage and look to expand a large client portfolio.

This follows the development finance division reporting a 24 per cent growth in lending to £632.2m for 2022. It also saw its loan book increase to £719.9m, up from £608.2m the year before.

Boyd’s appointment comes after the recruitment of Daniel Cresswell as relationship manager and Martin Crossley as relationship director, both within the development finance team.

Boyd said: “Paragon has developed an excellent reputation in the development finance market over recent years and I am looking forward to helping the company move to the next stage. It has an excellent quality client base and we will look to continue to support those developers, whilst bringing new clients on board.

“It’s an exciting time to join the company, despite the economic environment, and I am looking forward to meeting with clients in the coming weeks and months.”

Neal Moy, managing director of development finance at Paragon Bank, added: “Len’s background speaks for itself and I’m pleased that we have added somebody with his track record and experience to the team. We are a relationship bank that looks to build deep connections with clients and Len has the expertise to do that.”