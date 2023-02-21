West One Loans adds Brilliant Solutions to residential distribution panel

Specialist lender West One Loans has added Brilliant Solutions to its residential intermediary panel as part of plans to “expand its footprint” in this market segment.

Brokers writing via Brilliant Solutions can access West One Loan suite of products, which includes residential, second charge, bridging, buy-to-let and development finance.

West One Loans launched into the owner occupier market in October, and has been adding to its residential mortgage intermediary panel.

The residential range is aimed at borrowers with “non-standard borrowing requirements” including self-employed borrowers, older applicants and those with lower credit scores.

It offers deals up to 85 per cent LTV, with five times loan to income multiple available and fast-track remortgages with an in-house legal team available.

SimplyBiz was added to the panel earlier this month.

Brokers can also access the lender’s first charge range through L&G Mortgage Club and specialist distributors, including Aria, Y3S, Brightstar, Positive Lending, Loan.co.uk, The Loans Engine, Truffle Specialist Finance, Chase Blue, Everything Financial, Believe Specialist Finance, Complete FS and TFC Homeloans.

Marie Grundy (pictured), managing director of residential mortgages and second charges at West One Loans, said: “We are delighted to be offering our range of residential mortgage products through the highly experienced team at Brilliant.

“We believe there will be a huge increase in demand for specialist residential products and bespoke underwriting in the coming years. Brilliant has a proven track record in this end of the market and with our new tie-up, it means more borrowers who might otherwise be locked out of the market will be able to access the most suitable product to meet their circumstances.”

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Solutions, said: “West One is a business that truly understands specialist lending so their entry into the regulated first charge sector gives brokers that use our services a real edge. Their proposition goes han- in-hand with our support in these areas which makes them an ideal partner to work with.”