Puma Property Finance builds UK team with series of hires and promotions

It has recruited Louise Peters as property finance manager. She joins from Investec where she worked for more than 15 years, most recently as portfolio manager.

At Puma, Peters will be responsible for writing new business and managing segments of its loan book.

Rahul Malde has been promoted to senior manager within Puma’s lending team. He joined the lender as manager in 2020 from Hermes Investment Management and previously worked at Nationwide within its commercial real estate finance division.

As manager, Malde was instrumental during 2022 when Puma saw a record breaking year of new business.

Sarah Milne has also been promoted to senior manager in the Puma lending team. She joined in 2019 as a manager and prior to this worked as assistant director at The Property Box Company, a specialist mezzanine development finance lender.

Paul Frost, managing director of Puma Property Finance, said: “We are investing in building the capability within our specialist lending team in a period of growth for our business. I’m delighted to welcome Louise to the team, where her experience and insight will be highly valued.

“I’d also like to congratulate Rahul and Sarah on their promotions to senior manager. These team changes come off the back of an incredible year for Puma Property Finance, having completed a number of new transactions across the healthcare, build-to-rent and various other sectors, and we look forward to seeing further growth with our expanding team in 2023.