Finanze appoints Kal Kandola as business development director

Finanze has hired Kal Kandola (pictured) as its business development director within its Finanze Strategy division which caters to high-net-worth individuals.

Kandola will be responsible for assisting founder Alastair Hoyne in securing new clients and will represent the firm at industry events.

She has over 30 years of experience in finance and property, having started her career as an estate agent and mortgage adviser.

Kandola also helped establish a mortgage team at a bank covering the Midlands area.

Kandola also had an 11-year stint as group commercial manager at TFC Property Management.

In addition, she set up a mortgage brokerage in 2001 for clients who wanted to build up their property portfolios. In 2005, she became a satellite broker and was providing packaging services for 20 broker partners.

Kandola is a property developer with experience in buy-to-let, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), commercial conversions and new builds.

She has also worked in the sustainability space with her most recent role being the CFO of Low Carbon Homes.

Hoyne said: “Given Kal’s long and varied experience both within finance and property development, attracting her to work with Finanze Strategy is a huge achievement.

“I know will help the company develop and grow its client base far swifter and ensure more clients get to benefit from our unique products and white-glove service.”