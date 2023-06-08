You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Finanze appoints Kal Kandola as business development director

by:
  • 08/06/2023
  • 0
Finanze appoints Kal Kandola as business development director
Finanze has hired Kal Kandola (pictured) as its business development director within its Finanze Strategy division which caters to high-net-worth individuals.

Kandola will be responsible for assisting founder Alastair Hoyne in securing new clients and will represent the firm at industry events. 

She has over 30 years of experience in finance and property, having started her career as an estate agent and mortgage adviser. 

Kandola also helped establish a mortgage team at a bank covering the Midlands area. 

Kandola also had an 11-year stint as g

In addition, she set up a mortgage brokerage in 2001 for clients who wanted to build up their property portfolios. In 2005, she became a satellite broker and was providing packaging services for 20 broker partners. 

Kandola is a property developer with experience in buy-to-let, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), commercial conversions and new builds. 

She has also worked in the sustainability space with her most recent role being the CFO of Low Carbon Homes. 

Hoyne said: “Given Kal’s long and varied experience both within finance and property development, attracting her to work with Finanze Strategy is a huge achievement.  

“I know will help the company develop and grow its client base far swifter and ensure more clients get to benefit from our unique products and white-glove service.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/