Welch launches HNW-focused consultancy Million Plus Private Finance

Paul Welch has launched boutique lending consultancy, Million Plus Private Finance, which will cater to the highly complex needs of high-net-worth individuals.

Welch will work alongside Greg Simkins and Claire Martin, who have combined experience of over 50 years in high-net-worth lending. Between them, they have cultivated professional relationships with more than 300 lenders to find the right solutions for customers.

The firm will secure finance for all types of luxury assets, including multi-million-pound properties, yachts, supercars, art and investment opportunities, as well as refinancing for existing loans.

Million Plus Private Finance’s bespoke service means that finance will be structured to offer “greater flexibility, catering to the substantial assets and variable income patterns of wealthy clients”.

The company said that its mission was to “provide eligible clients with a bespoke, professional luxury lending experience from start to finish, where the priority is to create long-term, trusted relationships between broker and client with discretion at the heart of it”.

Welch said: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Million Plus Private Finance. Our aim is to provide a bespoke, effortless lending experience from start to finish for high-net-worth individuals, tailored to meet their unique financial requirements, whatever they may be.

“We will consider the whole range of lending requests, however unusual or specific. That’s the beauty of Million Plus Private Finance – due to our years of experience in bespoke lending, we can go beyond the realms of what is usually possible.”

He continued: “We thrive in this area of finance, striving to find the perfect lending solution for even the rarest of requests delivered with integrity, discretion and the highest level of professionalism. Our mission is to be a trusted confidante to our clients, where they can contact us at any time with their lending requirements and they are instantly reassured that we will deliver for them.”