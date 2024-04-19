You are here: Home - News -

Welch launches HNW-focused consultancy Million Plus Private Finance

  • 19/04/2024
Paul Welch has launched boutique lending consultancy, Million Plus Private Finance, which will cater to the highly complex needs of high-net-worth individuals.

Welch will work alongside Greg Simkins and Claire Martin, who have combined experience of over 50 years in high-net-worth lending. Between them, they have cultivated professional relationships with more than 300 lenders to find the right solutions for customers.

The firm will secure finance for all types of luxury assets, including multi-million-pound properties, yachts, supercars, art and investment opportunities, as well as refinancing for existing loans.

Million Plus Private Finance’s bespoke service means that finance will be structured to offer “greater flexibility, catering to the substantial assets and variable income patterns of wealthy clients”.

The company said that its mission was to “provide eligible clients with a bespoke, professional luxury lending experience from start to finish, where the priority is to create long-term, trusted relationships between broker and client with discretion at the heart of it”.

Welch said: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Million Plus Private Finance. Our aim is to provide a bespoke, effortless lending experience from start to finish for high-net-worth individuals, tailored to meet their unique financial requirements, whatever they may be.

“We will consider the whole range of lending requests, however unusual or specific. That’s the beauty of Million Plus Private Finance – due to our years of experience in bespoke lending, we can go beyond the realms of what is usually possible.”

He continued: “We thrive in this area of finance, striving to find the perfect lending solution for even the rarest of requests delivered with integrity, discretion and the highest level of professionalism. Our mission is to be a trusted confidante to our clients, where they can contact us at any time with their lending requirements and they are instantly reassured that we will deliver for them.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

