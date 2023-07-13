Somo makes three appointments as part of growth plan

Specialist lender Somo Bridging has appointed three people to its team including a relationship director and two underwriters.

James Brocklebank (pictured) has been hired as a relationship director to cover the UK and will meet with brokers, partners and developers in-person on a weekly basis to keep them up to date with the lender’s offering.

He has worked in the financial services sector for over a decade, including roles at Santander as a personal banking adviser and a mortgage adviser at Yorkshire Building Society. Most recently, he was head of buy-to-let marketplace and GetProperty at GetGround.

Brocklebank said: “Somo is a common sense lender, and, with this reputation in the industry, this helps open doors when it comes to new business. The firm’s ability to offer competitive interest rates, structure deals to suit the borrower and tenaciously find solutions that other lenders can’t, should give me an advantage in what is an increasingly competitive and crowded market.”

His appointment brings the Somo sales team up to 14.

Underwriter hires

Salman Ali and Harvey Wood have been hired as underwriters and will work under Rob Johnson, underwriting director.

They will both be responsible for risk assessment, risk mitigation and assessing loan applications.

The underwriting team now has 12 employees.

Ali said: “During my six years in finance, I’d heard great things about Somo and was aware they had a fantastic reputation for their diverse product range, particularly their valuation only and second charge products. I’ve already learnt that Somo will always try to find ways to make a loan work.

“I’m enjoying being part of a team that has the grit and determination to strive for the best outcome, whatever obstacles are in the way.”

Woods added: “I joined Somo because I’d heard great things about the lender and I’ve been given the chance to grow in my career here. Their commitment to employee development and providing opportunities for personal and professional growth was an important factor in my decision to accept this role.

“I’m very much looking forward to developing my skills and expertise while contributing to the company’s continued success.”