Together adds Aldridge to corporate sales team

Aijan Aldridge has been appointed corporate sales director by Together.

Aldridge has worked in commercial finance for more than a decade, and joins the lender from high net worth broker Opes Financial Partners. In this post, she was associate director, responsible for managing property portfolios for clients and overseeing luxury property deals.

In her new role, Aldridge will represent Together within the capital, as the lender looks to expand its loan book. She will be tasked with boosting its relationships with existing corporate clients, as well as promoting its offering to brokers, investors and high net worth individuals.

Aldridge noted that she had worked “in the same spheres as Together” in her previous role as a broker, and welcomed the chance to work for a respected lender.

She added: “Together’s common sense approach to lending is refreshing to see and I’m looking forward to helping to provide clients with finance solutions which work for them and they may not be able to find with other lenders.”

Aldridge will report to Elliot Vure, director of corporate sales at Together.

Vure said: “Her vast knowledge of the market and wealth of experience in the commercial finance sector make her a real asset to the company, and will help to grow Together in London, and across the country.”

The addition of Aldridge comes after Together hired Surb Kaur as corporate sales manager for the West Midlands, while last week the lender confirmed the recruitment of a new chief information officer.