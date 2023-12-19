You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Together adds Aldridge to corporate sales team

by:
  • 19/12/2023
  • 0
Together adds Aldridge to corporate sales team
Aijan Aldridge has been appointed corporate sales director by Together.

Aldridge has worked in commercial finance for more than a decade, and joins the lender from high net worth broker Opes Financial Partners. In this post, she was associate director, responsible for managing property portfolios for clients and overseeing luxury property deals.

In her new role, Aldridge will represent Together within the capital, as the lender looks to expand its loan book. She will be tasked with boosting its relationships with existing corporate clients, as well as promoting its offering to brokers, investors and high net worth individuals.

Aldridge noted that she had worked “in the same spheres as Together” in her previous role as a broker, and welcomed the chance to work for a respected lender.

She added: “Together’s common sense approach to lending is refreshing to see and I’m looking forward to helping to provide clients with finance solutions which work for them and they may not be able to find with other lenders.”

Aldridge will report to Elliot Vure, director of corporate sales at Together.

Vure said: Her vast knowledge of the market and wealth of experience in the commercial finance sector make her a real asset to the company, and will help to grow Together in London, and across the country.”

The addition of Aldridge comes after Together hired Surb Kaur as corporate sales manager for the West Midlands, while last week the lender confirmed the recruitment of a new chief information officer

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

John Fitzsimons is a freelance journalist and has been writing about money since 2007. A former editor of Mortgage Solutions and loveMONEY, he has written for titles including the Mirror, the Sunday Times, the Sun and Moneyweek, covering everything from bank accounts and mortgages to football season tickets and rare coins.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.