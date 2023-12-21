You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Specialist Lending Solutions

by:
  • 21/12/2023
  • 0
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Specialist Lending Solutions
With 2023 coming to an end, the Specialist Lending Solutions team want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year after a tumultuous year.

The cost of living crisis and interest rate rises combined to make affordability a challenge as specialist lenders became a more important part of a brokers’ arsenal and many borrowers now fitting specialist lender criteria. And Specialist Lending Solutions was here to cover the market every step of the way.

The buy-to-let sector had a volatile year, with mortgage and stress rates going up due to interest rate rises, which stretched affordability for many landlords.

However, portfolio landlords have been increasingly eyeing the specialist lending sector with limited company, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-lets and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB) gaining in popularity.

Given affordability challenges, more borrowers turned towards second charge and bridging to meet their borrowing needs.

More lenders and brokers have started to enter the sector, with Barclays acquisition of Kensington Mortgages going through in March and The Mortgage Mum also brought out a specialist finance arm later in the year.

The funding markets were challenging this year, with specialist lenders having to increasingly diversify their funding lines, however the securitisation markets have started to open up again with around two securitisations with Kensington Mortgages and Lendco going through in the past few weeks.

Specialist lending market cautiously optimistic

Specialist lenders and brokers have said that they are cautiously optimistic for the coming year as more stable interest rates bring confidence back to the market and over a million people coming off fixed rates next year possibly needing specialist lender support. Bridging and second charges are also expected to grow more in popularity.

This year has been a rollercoaster, which brokers and lenders have dealt with admirably, but here’s to some calm and certainty in the coming year.

After a stressful year, from all here at Specialist Lending Solutions, we wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Take a look at our most read for highlights of the year, and reflections from a selection of brokers and lenders on the past year.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.