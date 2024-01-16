Tab targets growth with sales team expansion

Tab has added two new members to its sales team, in a bid to expand its footprint beyond London and the M25.

Andy Reid has joined from GB Bank, in the role of senior sales account manager. In his new post he will be focusing on origination and key account development in the Midlands and Wales, alongside supporting the London team.

Reid has previously held senior sales roles at Interbay, Hampshire Trust Bank, Oblix Capital and Market Financial Solutions.

Lyam Denney has also joined, in the role of business development manager. He will be working closely with Jon Sturgess, sales development director, and the rest of the origination team to develop new and existing relationships across the South of England.

Denney has worked in similar roles for the likes of Everything Financial, TFG Capital and Evolution Money.

TAB has expanded its team repeatedly in recent months, moving its team from 32 to 40 professionals, as it looks to increase its lending capacity.

At the end of last year it secured a £300m private securitisation facility from Natwest, as well as launching new commercial mortgage and fractional investment products.

Duncan Kreeger, CEO and founder of TAB, said that it had been an “extremely exciting few months for Tab.

“As we expand, it is important we grow our team and having added a new Northern business development manager in October, I am pleased we have now added representatives in Wales and the Midlands and the South. These two hires mean we are well placed for a successful 2024.”