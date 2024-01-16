You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Tab targets growth with sales team expansion

by:
  • 16/01/2024
  • 0
Tab targets growth with sales team expansion
Tab has added two new members to its sales team, in a bid to expand its footprint beyond London and the M25.

Andy Reid has joined from GB Bank, in the role of senior sales account manager. In his new post he will be focusing on origination and key account development in the Midlands and Wales, alongside supporting the London team. 

Reid has previously held senior sales roles at Interbay, Hampshire Trust Bank, Oblix Capital and Market Financial Solutions.

Lyam Denney has also joined, in the role of business development manager. He will be working closely with Jon Sturgess, sales development director, and the rest of the origination team to develop new and existing relationships across the South of England.

Denney has worked in similar roles for the likes of Everything Financial, TFG Capital and Evolution Money.

TAB has expanded its team repeatedly in recent months, moving its team from 32 to 40 professionals, as it looks to increase its lending capacity.

At the end of last year it secured a £300m private securitisation facility from Natwest, as well as launching new commercial mortgage and fractional investment products.

Duncan Kreeger, CEO and founder of TAB, said that it had been an “extremely exciting few months for Tab.

As we expand, it is important we grow our team and having added a new Northern business development manager in October, I am pleased we have now added representatives in Wales and the Midlands and the South. These two hires mean we are well placed for a successful 2024.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

John Fitzsimons is a freelance journalist and has been writing about money since 2007. A former editor of Mortgage Solutions and loveMONEY, he has written for titles including the Mirror, the Sunday Times, the Sun and Moneyweek, covering everything from bank accounts and mortgages to football season tickets and rare coins.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.