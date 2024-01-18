You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Brightstar partners with LIBF to offer CPSP to employees

  • 18/01/2024
The Brightstar Group is adopting a “group-wide strategy” to support its employees in achieving the Certified Practitioner of Specialist Property Finance (CPSP) and has joined force with London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF).

The group has signed up its first cohort of 20 team members to the certification scheme.

The CPSP was launched as a joint initiative from ASTL, FIBA and LIBF to offer a “definitive and targeted education programme for the short-term and specialist lending sector”.

It opened for registration in March, with the scheme going live in May. In August, it was reported that around 50 people have passed the CPSP.

The accreditation covers lending structures and different loans, regulations including Consumer Duty, bridging loans, development finance, commercial mortgages and buy-to-let mortgages.

It aims to “consolidate and build specialist property finance skills and knowledge to help advisers work more effectively with brokers, lenders, solicitors and valuers”.

Clare Jupp (pictured), chief people officer for The Brightstar Group, commented: “I’m excited about this latest facet of our People Development Strategy and believe that the CPSP provides something that is much needed, quite different and in some cases, more relevant than the CeMAP qualification.

“Our team has responded with enthusiasm to this programme and the Brightstar Group is delighted to be working with the LIBF, encapsulating our mission statement of ‘Working together to make things happen’. We are fully behind the CPSP as an industry initiative and intend to enrol multiple cohorts onto this programme.”

Gordon Reid, business development manager for LIBF, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Brightstar Group who we know make an incredibly strong commitment to the training and development of its people.

“At LIBF, we are very proud to have developed the CPSP programme for the benefit of the specialist finance sector, in association with FIBA and the ASTL. This is a fantastic initiative, designed to raise standards and ensure that clients receive the highest quality of advice available to them.

“Having industry leaders, such as the Brightstar Group, supporting the programme, demonstrates its credibility and supports its long-term success.”

