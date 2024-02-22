Aldermore hires Mott as CRO

Aldermore has appointed Michelle Mott (pictured) as its chief risk officer (CRO), starting in the role from February.

She joins Aldermore – which slashed rates in January – from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where she was CRO and executive general manager of the group’s enterprise risk function from 2019.

Before that, she worked at Marsh as CRO of Mercer Pacific from 2014, and has also held roles at BT Financial Group and Westpac Banking Group.

Steven Cooper, CEO of Aldermore, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Michelle to the team. Her extensive experience will be invaluable for Aldermore.

“I’m confident that her expertise and leadership will further strengthen our risk management capabilities as we seek out more avenues to innovate and grow our footprint in the UK.”

Mott added: “I’m thrilled to be moving to the UK to lead Aldermore’s risk management strategy. I’m looking forward to working with the talented team already in place and seek to enhance the risk function whilst playing a leading role in the bank’s future success.”