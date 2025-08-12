RAW Capital Partners promotes BDM to head of intermediary sales

RAW Capital Partners has promoted Harry Burrett to head of intermediary sales as part of the ongoing development of its sales team.

Burrett, who joined RAW Capital Partners at the end of 2023, was previously a business development manager (BDM). He will be responsible for leading the intermediary sales function, driving its success and ensuring it continues to align with the evolving needs of brokers and international investors.

Harry Downer has also been promoted, moving from sales development representative to business development executive.

In his new role, Downer will begin managing intermediary relationships of his own while continuing to support the broader sales strategy.

The promotions follow a series of recent changes to RAW Capital Partners’ offering, including raising the loan-to-value (LTV) limit from 55% to 70%, reducing rates, and simplifying risk-based pricing.

Tim Parkes (pictured), chief executive of RAW Capital Partners, said: “These promotions reflect the strength and capability of our sales team, particularly in helping brokers and borrowers navigate a complicated economic and investment landscape. Both Harry Burrett and Harry Downer have made a significant impact since joining RAW Capital Partners, and I’m confident they will continue to drive the growth of our intermediary relationships in their new roles.”