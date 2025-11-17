Hope Capital rebrands to Hope Capital Property Finance

Bridging firm Hope Capital has rebranded to Hope Capital Property Finance, signalling a “new era” for the firm.

The lender said the “refreshed identity” would cement its “position as a leader in the bridging finance market while staying true to its roots and core values”.

As part of the rebrand, the firm is launching a new offering to show its “ongoing growth and commitment to supporting brokers and borrowers alike”.

Residential bridging loans at 75% loan to value (LTV) have been repriced from 0.89% to 0.85%, while semi-commercial bridging loans at 70% LTV have gone from 1.05% to 0.95%.

Commercial bridging loans at 65% LTV have decreased from 1.09% to 0.99%.

Jonathan Sealey (pictured), CEO of Hope Capital Property Finance, said, “Growth doesn’t mean losing your identity. We’ve evolved while staying true to our roots. This new chapter reflects who we are – a trusted, long-standing lender in the bridging finance market, built on expertise, knowledge, and credibility.

“As we enter our 15th year, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the outstanding team we have. Reflecting on when I founded the business in 2011, Hope Capital Property Finance has achieved heights I could never have imagined, a success made possible by the hard work and dedication of every individual in the company.

“Being able to rebrand at this level reflects the direction we’re heading in, our commitment to the industry, and our continued focus on supporting brokers and borrowers with the products, flexibility, and service that have always defined us.

Kim Parker, head of sales at Hope Capital Property Finance, said: “In line with our rebrand, we’re delighted to launch our new offering with reduced rates across the board, making our bridging finance solutions more accessible and competitive than ever. This enhancement enables us to support a broader range of projects while continuing to deliver the flexible, tailored service that our brokers and borrowers have relied on for the past 14 years.”

The firm saw its strongest performing quarterly period so far in Q3 as it marked its 14th year of business.