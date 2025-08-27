Cambridge Building Society Community Fund supports unpaid carers with grant

The Cambridge Building Society Community Fund has awarded a grant to Making Space to support unpaid carers.

The grant will officer emergency accommodation and transport for unpaid carers in Cambridgeshire experiencing domestic abuse, with up to 50 people at risk.

Making Space offers personalised support for carers of people living with mental ill health, dementia, autism, and substance misuse issues – from one-to-one help and peer groups to connections with mental health services.

Applications for the fund are open and can be made twice per year through the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation.

Earlier this year, Making Space was awarded £3,000 from the society to support unpaid carers.

Volunteers from The Cambridge’s team joined Making Space for a coach trip to Sheringham, giving carers the chance to enjoy the sea air, step away from their daily responsibilities, and connect with others who understand their challenges.

Team members also supported the charity’s summer picnic, helping to set up gazebos, tables, and chairs, while spending time talking to carers and volunteers.

Christine Burton, carer support worker at Making Space, said: “Unpaid carers often feel overlooked, yet their role can be overwhelming – especially when they are also facing domestic abuse. This funding allows us to respond quickly and practically in moments of crisis, giving carers the chance to step away from unsafe situations and begin to rebuild stability.

“It’s about giving people hope. Even something as simple as arranging a short stay away, or covering travel to a safe place, can make all the difference. We’re so grateful for this support, which helps us protect carers at their most vulnerable.”

Katie Robinson, community engagement specialist at The Cambridge, added: “We’re proud to support Making Space and the vital work they do with unpaid carers. Carers are the hidden backbone of our community, and providing them with safe space, support, and a moment to breathe can be life-changing.

“We encourage other local charities and community groups to apply for a grant from our fund, which is open now.”

Earlier this month, the mutual awarded a grant of £7,500 to Cambridge and District Citizens Advice (CDCA) to support people at risk of homelessness.