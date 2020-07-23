You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

Better Business

Know Your BDM: Chris Parr, MT Finance

by:
  • 23/07/2020
  • 0
Know Your BDM: Chris Parr, MT Finance
This week Specialist Lending Solutions is talking to Chris Parr, senior business development manager at MT Finance.

 

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

My role with MT Finance covers the Midlands and north of England. It is hard to give an exact number of firms I work with as it increases week by week.

 

How do you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers?

When you cover such a large geographical area as I do, it is important not to miss any follow-up calls. Lockdown has shown more than ever that communication and regular conversations are key to keeping deals alive and up-to-date.

 

What personal skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I am organised and patient. Perfectionism certainly helps too.

 

What personal skill would you most like to improve on?

Social media plays such an important role within our industry and I would love to improve my social media presence and interaction. Thankfully, the team at MT Finance are fantastic at this, providing invaluable assistance and guidance.

 

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Always trust your gut instinct. It is never wrong – something I have learnt when I have gone against it in the past.

 

What is the most memorable property deal you’ve been involved in?

All deals with a tight deadline are memorable but one in particular stands out where I helped fund a deal for a developer where the clients were based in three countries. The deal was fairly straightforward but I was on the phone for four days solid to various people in different parts of the world to make sure the solicitors advised and returned documents so that the deal could complete on time. I am pleased to say it did.

 

If you were head of the FCA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry?

Thankfully, I work more on the non-regulated side of the market so I will leave regulation to the experts on this matter.

 

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I love meeting people and problem solving so this is the perfect role.

 

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I would be a builder. With all the property conversions I help fund I get to see some fantastic transformations of skill and imagination.

 

What did you want to be growing up?

Like many young boys, I wanted to be a footballer.

 

If you could have one super power, what would it be?

Time travel. It would make the working week so much easier if I could avoid the regular traffic jams.

 

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

If you were head of the FCA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry?

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Latest Poll

How are the majority of buy-to-let landlords staying profitable since the tax changes?

  • Hiked rental payments
    36.1%
  • Got a new accountant
    3.2%
  • Bought better yielding assets
    7.7%
  • Cutting costs
    18.7%
  • All of the above
    34.2%

Voting is closed

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Johnson grilled on home standards as research finds car-sized permitted developments

Prime minister Boris Johnson has stopped short of committing to a minimum size for properties built through permitted developments after...

Close