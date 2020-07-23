Know Your BDM: Chris Parr, MT Finance

This week Specialist Lending Solutions is talking to Chris Parr, senior business development manager at MT Finance.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

My role with MT Finance covers the Midlands and north of England. It is hard to give an exact number of firms I work with as it increases week by week.

How do you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers?

When you cover such a large geographical area as I do, it is important not to miss any follow-up calls. Lockdown has shown more than ever that communication and regular conversations are key to keeping deals alive and up-to-date.

What personal skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I am organised and patient. Perfectionism certainly helps too.

What personal skill would you most like to improve on?

Social media plays such an important role within our industry and I would love to improve my social media presence and interaction. Thankfully, the team at MT Finance are fantastic at this, providing invaluable assistance and guidance.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Always trust your gut instinct. It is never wrong – something I have learnt when I have gone against it in the past.

What is the most memorable property deal you’ve been involved in?

All deals with a tight deadline are memorable but one in particular stands out where I helped fund a deal for a developer where the clients were based in three countries. The deal was fairly straightforward but I was on the phone for four days solid to various people in different parts of the world to make sure the solicitors advised and returned documents so that the deal could complete on time. I am pleased to say it did.

If you were head of the FCA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry?

Thankfully, I work more on the non-regulated side of the market so I will leave regulation to the experts on this matter.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I love meeting people and problem solving so this is the perfect role.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I would be a builder. With all the property conversions I help fund I get to see some fantastic transformations of skill and imagination.

What did you want to be growing up?

Like many young boys, I wanted to be a footballer.

If you could have one super power, what would it be?

Time travel. It would make the working week so much easier if I could avoid the regular traffic jams.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

