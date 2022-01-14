Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/01/2022

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/01/2022

 

Ian Wilson’s retirement from his post as head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank was also among most read as well as Just Mortgages restructuring its team to accommodate its growth.

 

Home ownership schemes do not offer ‘value for money’ and inflate prices, Lords report says

 

Gove cracks down on second homeowners claiming holiday let tax relief

 

Vida ups proc fees and triples product range alongside brand refresh

 

Metro Bank changes BTL criteria and ups maximum loan size

 

Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows head Ian Wilson to retire

 

Equity release advisers can learn from mainstream rebroking habits – Wilson

 

Gove gives developers March deadline for cladding remediation plans

 

Government to consult on tourist accommodation registration scheme

 

Just Mortgages restructures employed division to manage growth

 

Rogue landlord banned for five years over ‘shocking’ safety concerns

Related Posts