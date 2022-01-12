Just Mortgages restructures employed division to manage growth

Just Mortgages has restructured its management for employed advisers into East and West divisions to accommodate its expansion, with changes taking effect this week.

Former financial services directors at Just, Tommy Taylor has been promoted to the role of managing director for the eastern division and Duncan Jones will head the western division.

They will each manage teams of employed mortgage and protection advisers and work with the Spicerhaart estate agency chains.

Just Mortgages has grown by around a fifth every year for the past seven years, and the changes to its structure will allow it to provide extra support to its employed brokers.

It also recently expanded the services it provides to include equity release and wealth management alongside mortgages and protection.

Just Wealth launched in January last year and is on track to have 25 advisers by next month.

The wider group has aims to double the number of employed mortgage and protection advisers to 250 and increase its wealth business tenfold over the next year to £30m of business.

Additionally, Just Mortgages grew its division of self-employed advisers, which launched in 2016, to more than 400 advisers by the end of 2021.

John Phillips, national operations director of Just Mortgages and Spicerhaart, said: “The team has pulled together in both good times and bad to achieve a truly phenomenal level of growth over the past few years. We have continually grown both the number of clients and the level and frequency of service we provide each client.

“We have done this at the same time as expanding the services that we provide them. Our aim is to grow by providing a truly holistic financial advice service, looking after every part of a client’s financial needs.”