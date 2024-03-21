You are here: Home - News -

Just Mortgages’ referral portal surpasses 750 referrals since launch

by:
  • 21/03/2024
  • 0
Just Mortgages and Just Wealth’s referral portal has referred over 750 clients for wider financial advice since it was launched in September.

The platform aims to help brokers referring clients to Just Wealth, Just Mortgages’ advice arm, for advice on pensions, savings, investments and protection.

It is also used within Just Mortgages to connect clients to qualified brokers to talk about equity release, commercial advice or business protection.

The platform allows brokers to “deliver a broader service to their clients” and generate additional income.

To meet growing demand, the portal has been upgraded to “further streamline the referral process and deliver greater intelligence to both brokers and advisers”.

Brokers can maintain a “clear line of sight” through the referral process and better track outcomes, and Just Wealth advisers access a “higher quality of referral”.

Just Mortgages said that by keeping clients in-house, the aim is to return clients back to the original referrer for the next remortgage period or if their needs change.

Carl Parker (pictured), national director at Just Mortgages, said: “While we’ve certainly seen a busy start to the year for mortgage business, it’s fantastic to see that brokers are responding to other valuable opportunities that are out there to support clients.

“Just Refer has been a game-changer in connecting brokers with wealth advisers, allowing them to increase their value to the client and maximise opportunities identified as part of the fact-find.”

He added: “As brokers look beyond their traditional remit, it’s also been very successful in matching brokers with those who have the necessary qualifications to access new and lucrative markets such as commercial advice and business protection.

“It’s a great fit for those who might not get the full benefit of undertaking one of our licence courses, but want the opportunity to support clients in a deeper way and be part of that revenue share. The latest upgrades will only improve this service for all parties and encourage more brokers to realise this opportunity.”

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

