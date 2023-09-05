Just Wealth launches referral portal for brokers

Just Wealth has launched a new referral portal for mortgage brokers, allowing them to continue to support clients with wealth advice needs.

Just Wealth is the financial services arm of Just Mortgages. Its new portal, named Just Refer, ensures that the introducing adviser is kept informed of progress at all stages, allowing them to better track customer outcomes.

It replaces the old manual email tracker system, where brokers were alerted at relevant points within the referral and advice journey.

The platform has been developed in-house, with Just Wealth stating that it is seeing hundreds of leads, referrals and qualified introductions each month from the Just Mortgages network of advisers.

Across 2022 as a whole 1,200 cases were referred to the Just Wealth division, covering topics such as pensions and investments, inheritance tax and life assurance.

The next stage of Just Refer will include additional services such as equity release, business protection and commercial mortgage cases.

Just Wealth: ‘Strengthening the bridge between firms’

Dave Magee (pictured), head of wealth at Just Wealth, said the new portal would make it easier not only for brokers to refer clients requiring financial advice, but to “maintain a clear line of sight throughout the entire process”.

He continued: “In addition to building stronger relationships between brokers and financial advisers, the portal will help deliver greater intelligence for all parties, improve the quality of leads and provide a much slicker journey for the customer.



“Rather than client referrals disappearing into a ‘black hole’ or referring externally, brokers can refer to a colleague within the group and keep track of the progress. This strengthens the bridge between our two firms, helping mortgage advisers to increase their value to their clients and their bottom line.”

The launch of Just Refer comes after the firms announced they would be working more closely on providing support for protection cases.