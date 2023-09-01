Paragon hires Dunne as development finance relationship director

Paragon has appointed Greg Dunne (pictured) as its relationship director within its development finance division.

Dunne will report to senior relationship director Nigel Jackson and oversee the management of its growing client portfolio.

He joins from Pluto Finance where he was director of lending for just over six years.

Prior to that, Dunne was a real estate debt finance consultant at Arc & Co for around a year and prior to that worked at Zurich Insurance as a property portfolio asset manager for over four years.

The lender’s development finance division grew lending by 24 per cent over the last financial year to £623.2m, with the loan book increasing to £719.9m – up from £608.2m the year before.

Jackson said: “I’m excited to welcome Greg to our team. With Greg’s significant property development experience, he will offer invaluable support to our clients by developing bespoke financing solutions designed to meet their requirements.”

Dunne added: “I am delighted to join Paragon’s Development Finance team. With a strong reputation in the market for client service and expert knowledge of the sector, Paragon is ready to support developers in achieving their goals.

“Paragon has an outstanding portfolio of clients with whom we share a mutual understanding and passion for delivering high-quality developments. It’s a great time to join the business and I’m looking forward to building strong relationships with both existing and new clients over the years ahead.”