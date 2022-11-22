Cambridge and Counties adds relationship manager; Ultimate Finance hires head of sales – round-up

Cambridge and Counties Bank has made an appointment to its North West real estate team with the addition of Paul Bagnall as relationship manager.

He will be based in Manchester and report to Carl Ashley, regional director – North and Scotland.

Bagnall joins from Yorkshire Building Society where he was relationship director for two and a half years. Prior to that, he was a commercial finance broker at Axis Commercial Finance for 12 years, and before that held a similar role at Christie Finance for five years.

Bagnall said: “I’m delighted to have joined Cambridge and Counties Bank and to be supporting its push for greater market share in the North West.

“The bank’s culture really impressed me as an introducer almost 10 years ago and I’m pleased to now be able to offer the same helpful, entrepreneurial and friendly approach to the broker, property and SME communities across the region.”

Carl Ashley, regional director at Cambridge and Counties Bank, added: “We’re delighted to be adding Paul to our successful North and Scotland team. He has extensive experience and a deep understanding of the needs of our clients and the brokers that support them.

“The North West is a key growth market for the bank and we will continue to invest in the local team.”

Ultimate Finance appoints Ronnie Stokes as head of sales

Specialist asset-based lender Ultimate Finance has promoted Ronnie Stokes (pictured) to the role of head of sales for the North of England and Scotland.

He has more than 26 years of experience in asset-based lending and joined Ultimate Finance as a regional director in June. He will take over from Richard Hamilton who is leaving the business.

Stokes said “I am excited to lead an experienced team of regional directors across the North of England and Scotland. Going into 2023 we will build upon the team’s formidable reputation in the market for listening to the customer and supporting their funding needs.

“We are heading into a particularly challenging economic period and Ultimate Finance are well placed to support our introducer network and our clients.”

Andrew Ribbins, group sales director at Ultimate Finance, added: “I am delighted that we have appointed an internal candidate to this role after a market-wide search and is testament to Ultimate Finance’s People Promise of being a progressive and rewarding place to work.

“At the end of Q3 we saw a funds in use total of over £280m and Ronnie’s new role will see him play an integral part in further driving that growth and enhancing our regional presence as we continue with our desire to support more SMEs with much needed access to liquidity going into 2023 and beyond.”

The lender celebrates its 20th year of business in 2022 and in this time, it has lent over £20m. Earlier this year, it obtained £220m in wholesale funding to allow it to support more SMEs with finance.