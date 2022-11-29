West One launches fixed rate BTL deals

West One Loans has launched a range of five-year fixed rate products for landlords.

The limited edition range is available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), with rates starting at 6.24 per cent for landlords with standard properties.

Rates start at 6.84 per cent for specialist landlords with large houses in multiple occupancy (HMOs) or multi-unit blocks (MUBs), while there are also products for holiday lets and expat purchases, which start at 6.79 per cent and 6.94 per cent respectively.

Andrew Ferguson (pictured), managing director of the buy-to-let division at West One, said that the “competitively priced” range would give brokers and their clients a greater range of options from which to choose.

He added: “Our breadth of products and services is always under close review and we will endeavour to make positive, responsible changes whenever possible.

“We hope these new additions benefit landlords at both ends of the market and highlight our commitment to supporting their changing borrowing needs.”

The new deals follow the launch of two-year fixes by the lender last week, while it has also added a ‘roving underwriter’ to its team in order to support brokers.