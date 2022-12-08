Somo makes trio of hires

Nicola Hardy and Sarah Kirk will take on the roles of BDMs, bringing the sales team at Somo to 13. The lender said that it had plans to add to the sales team next year.

Hardy will manage relationships with new and existing national networks and mortgage clubs, while Kirk will onboard new brokers in the UK, including Scotland, and oversee service levels.

Hardy and Kirk were most recently joint owners and directors of their own brokerage firm Transform Mortgages for around five years.

Before that, Hardy worked as a mortgage, equity release and bridging adviser at Lendle and before that held roles at Smart Money, Fluent Money and Nationwide

Kirk also worked at Lendle in the role of case manager, and held roles at Fluent Money and Nationwide.

Taybah Riaz joins as a sales support administrator, where she will report to Somo’s sales director Jade Keval. She has worked in administration and support for over four years.

Somo’s senior talent acquisition partner, Lindsey O’Neill, said: “The unique relationship between Somo’s sales and underwriting teams means they work closely together to mitigate risks while getting deals through quickly and efficiently.

“None of this is done through portals but with the human touch that personable and passionate people like Nicola and Sarah can provide. They are fantastic assets to the team.

“We are also delighted to welcome Taybah who, with her confident and focused approach, is already making a difference in our busy sales team.”