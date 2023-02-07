Aspen hires credit analyst and expands office space

Solihull-based lender Aspen Bridging has hired Richard Coombs as credit analyst and upped its office space with the addition of 1,600 square feet building.

In his role, Coombs’ responsibilities will cover underwriting, valuations and deal management.

He was the founder of Orpheus Properties, a boutique property development company, which he launched three years ago.

Before that, he worked at WeGift for around a year in various roles including finance analyst. He has also worked at Advantage Finance and National Motorcycle Museum.

Aspen’s office expansion

The 1,600 square feet building has been reconfigured and combined with the firm’s existing 3,200 square feet headquarters in Solihull. It has a 10-year lease and includes more meeting and privacy space as well as additional space for employees.

Jack Coombs, director at Aspen Bridging, said that last year it grew its loan book “well over” its 50 per cent target, which he attributed to the introduction of heavy works, no valuation and bridge-to-let products.

He continued: “The new office area will allow us to bring the whole underwriting team into one large open plan space and will help enable Aspen to deliver first in class service to our brokers and borrowers and continue on our planned growth trajectory.

“S&U PLC and its subsidiaries including Aspen is a family-run group, we are excited to welcome Richard to the team and this appointment represents the fourth generation of the family joining the business. We will soon also be announcing the hire of several graduate underwriters to complement the team.”