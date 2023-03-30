You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Envelop hires Midlands-based BDM

by:
  • 30/03/2023
  • 0
Envelop hires Midlands-based BDM
Packaging partner Envelop has appointed Neil Nisbet to its sales support term as a business development manager (BDM) for the Midlands.

His role as a BDM will involve “strengthening existing, and forging new, specialist lending relationships” to expand the firm’s presence in the region.

Nisbet will also build “supplementary distribution channels” and work with intermediary partners across Envelop’s lending panel.

Nisbet joins from Meriden Financial Planning where he worked for over two years as a commercial finance specialist.

Before that he was head of commercial finance at Prosperity Wealth for almost four years and before he worked at Barclays for nearly seven years as a business manager.

Envelop has been growing its team, hiring Matthew Clarke as its head of sales and Ashley Bailey as its BDM for the North.

The firm was previously known as First 4 Bridging and rebranded in September last year.

Donna Wells, director at Envelop, said: “Our rebrand and extensive presence across the specialist mortgage markets continues to help us attract some highly talented and ambitious individuals, and Neil is yet another integral component in the formation of a highly dynamic sales and support team.

“This is a team which will help us deliver even stronger levels of service to our growing band of introducers and in meeting the lofty business targets that we set ourselves moving into 2023.”

Nisbet added: “I’m extremely excited to be joining an established and forward-thinking business which has such a strong reputation across the industry.

“The opportunity was too good to miss, and I will relish working alongside the directors, new head of sales Matthew Clarke and various colleagues throughout the business to deliver a first-class service for our valued clients and introducers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.