Envelop hires Midlands-based BDM

Packaging partner Envelop has appointed Neil Nisbet to its sales support term as a business development manager (BDM) for the Midlands.

His role as a BDM will involve “strengthening existing, and forging new, specialist lending relationships” to expand the firm’s presence in the region.

Nisbet will also build “supplementary distribution channels” and work with intermediary partners across Envelop’s lending panel.

Nisbet joins from Meriden Financial Planning where he worked for over two years as a commercial finance specialist.

Before that he was head of commercial finance at Prosperity Wealth for almost four years and before he worked at Barclays for nearly seven years as a business manager.

Envelop has been growing its team, hiring Matthew Clarke as its head of sales and Ashley Bailey as its BDM for the North.

The firm was previously known as First 4 Bridging and rebranded in September last year.

Donna Wells, director at Envelop, said: “Our rebrand and extensive presence across the specialist mortgage markets continues to help us attract some highly talented and ambitious individuals, and Neil is yet another integral component in the formation of a highly dynamic sales and support team.

“This is a team which will help us deliver even stronger levels of service to our growing band of introducers and in meeting the lofty business targets that we set ourselves moving into 2023.”

Nisbet added: “I’m extremely excited to be joining an established and forward-thinking business which has such a strong reputation across the industry.

“The opportunity was too good to miss, and I will relish working alongside the directors, new head of sales Matthew Clarke and various colleagues throughout the business to deliver a first-class service for our valued clients and introducers.”