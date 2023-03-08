Envelop hires Dynamo’s Clarke as sales head

Packaging partner Envelop, rebranded from First4Bridging, has appointed Matthew Clarke (pictured) as its head of sales, with a remit to develop a “comprehensive sales and distribution strategy”.

His role also involves managing the firm’s internal and external sales team and engaging with key partners to help them take advantage of specialist mortgage market opportunities.

Clarke joins from Dynamo where he worked for over six years, most recently as a mortgage manager for three and a senior mortgage consultant for three before that.

He worked as a customer representative at Nationwide Building Society for more than two years.

Envelop underwent a rebrand in September last year, having previously been named First 4 Bridging. The move was to reflect the “growing level of enquiries involving complex residential transactions, buy-to-let, second charge, commercial term loans and development finance”.

Donna Wells, director at Envelop, said: “Business levels over recent months have exceeded our expectations and sectors such as bridging finance and the second charge arena have led the way in bolstering volumes with some extremely high value cases being completed, and more in the pipeline.

“It’s vital that we find new ways to help our intermediary partners to better engage with the specialist markets, and Matthew will prove an integral force in this process from both a strategic and practical perspective.”

Clarke added: “Envelop is a highly progressive company whose history and reputation throughout the industry meant that this represented an unmissable opportunity for me.

“There is a huge amount of potential on offer across the specialist markets and I relish the challenge of helping our sales team and intermediary partners to successfully tap into these opportunities.”