Crystal Specialist Finance hires duo to sales team

Broker firm Crystal Specialist Finance has added Ben Humphreys and Simon Nicholson to its sales team.

Humphreys joined as corporate relationship director for the North and Nicholson will join the telephone account management team.

Humphreys will focus on increasing funding to Crystal’s corporate channel which serves the professional introducer sector.

Nicholson will support the lender’s broker distribution which serves around 70 per cent of the intermediary marketplace.

Humphreys joins from Bathgate Business Finance as business development finance for round three years and before that was director of membership and growth at Wirral Chamber of Commerce for nearly a year.

Before that he was a financial adviser at PFP Financial for around two years and prior to that he worked at PFP Wealth for over two years.

Nicholson previously owned his own business Finance Helps for over three years, and before that was head of secured lending at Lending Expert.

He has also held roles at Smart Money, working as national account manager for around two years and was a mortgage broker at UK Financial Services for under a year.

Talent and experience

Jason Berry, group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “We continue to see excellent growth in the specialist lending sector and as more opportunities are presented, we must serve increasing demand by ensuring we have talented and experienced individuals on board.

“Ben really cares about delivering positive customer outcomes and is a brilliant addition to our team whilst Simon is someone I’ve wanted to work with for years. He is full of energy and has a wealth of knowledge which will certainly help our brokers generate more income.”

Humphreys added: “Crystal is a great business with an impressive culture and a set of values I can connect with. The service and exclusive products Crystal can offer in particular to property investors is a game changer, especially in the current market, and I cannot wait to develop support and experience for our corporate customers.”

Nicholson continued: “I’ve known Jason for over 20 years and always liked the way he conducts himself. Over the last couple of years, I used Crystal as a broker and became a fan.

“When Jason indicated the business was expanding, I immediately put myself forward and I am delighted to now have the opportunity to influence others to use Crystal for all their specialist lending needs.”