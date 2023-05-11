MT Finance brings Kotecha onto board

MT Finance has appointed Shyam Kotecha to its board of directors as part of its commitment to the FCA’s Consumer Duty.

He becomes the firm’s eighth board member and will sit alongside existing directors Joshua Elash, Tomer Aboody, Gareth Lewis, James Anderson, Millie Dyson and Lenka Pajkošová, as well as non-executive director Chris Patrick.

In his role as chief compliance officer, money laundering reporting officer and HR head, Kotecha shapes and implements the company’s compliance strategy, which includes Consumer Duty.

Kotecha has been with the firm since 2019, and before that held roles at LendInvest, ComplyPort, FCA and Barclays.

Joshua Elash, director and founder of MT Finance, said: “In the four years he has been in the business, Shyam has overseen our successful application and eventual launch into the regulated bridging finance sector and has contributed greatly to the overall compliance function of the company.

“He has proven himself to be a highly knowledgeable and professional executive who I am confident will add value to the board.”

He added: “Placing the consumer at the heart of everything we do has become second nature to us here at MT Finance, so I welcome the FCA’s new Consumer Duty and I look forward to continuing to work with Shyam to ensure our commitment to our clients – and intermediary partners – remains front and centre.”

Kotecha said: “I would like to thank MT Finance for giving me this opportunity, particularly founders Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody.

“MT Finance has a very long history of putting the borrower first and I am excited to be involved in the next phase of growing the business and working closely with our industry partners to ensure the consumer remains our primary consideration.”