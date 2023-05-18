Together hires Douglas as national account manager for networks and clubs

Specialist lender Together has appointed Andrew Douglas as national account manager for networks and clubs.

He will be responsible for developing and launching the lender’s networks and clubs proposition to market for the end of this year and building relationships with the firm’s partners.

Douglas joins from Virgin Money where he was a senior business development manager (BDM) for around two years and before that worked at Clydesdale Bank as a relationship partner for around three years.

Prior to that he worked at Nationwide for around six years, initially as a branch manager and then as a BDM. He also worked at Halifax for nearly six years in various roles.

Common sense lending

Nick Parker, head of networks and clubs at Together, said that the company would be launching an adviser portal at the end of the year and it was continuing to engage with networks and clubs to bring its proposition to their advisers.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew on board to our team at Together. Our network and club partners are hugely important to us, and we are pleased to be able to hire top industry talent to help support our work with them.

“Having followed Andrew’s career for the last few years, we were impressed by the outstanding support he has given to his brokers and key accounts. We are working on building a networks and clubs channel that underpins our core strengths in common sense lending and hope to see this launch very soon.”

Parker added: “Andrew’s wealth of experience and talent will play a key role in helping us to deliver a broker centric proposition that supports our long term growth strategy and positions Together firmly as a specialist lender of choice.”

Evolving and adapting

Douglas continued: “As one of the leading specialist lenders in the UK, I am incredibly excited to be joining Together. In a market where customer’s situations are becoming ever more complex, Together offers a variety of options to cater for different needs.

“The business has a common-sense approach to lending, and it’s clear to me how important this is to developing close and rewarding relationships with intermediary partners. I particularly like Together’s ability to evolve and adapt; always looking to find new ways to meet the needs of brokers and clients.”

He added: “I’m pleased to be able to raise awareness around the wider opportunities and benefits specialist lending can present to advisors, helping them in turn to deepen their own client relationships.”

Together has been growing its team, recently hiring Elliot Vure as its sales performance director and making three internal promotions.