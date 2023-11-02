Quantum strengthens sales team with promotion and new appointments

Quantum Mortgages has promoted Harsha Dahyea to head of sales and appointed two new business development managers (BDM).

Dahyea joined the specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender for professional landlords as key account manager in January last year. She was part of the launch team when the lender diversified into the buy-to-let market, before she earned her first promotion to the role of national sales manager earlier this year. She now takes on overall responsibility for the lender’s sales operation.

Quantum’s sales team has also been boosted with the appointments of two new BDMs. Claire Flanagan, previously of Uinsure, joins as BDM for the South London area and the M4 corridor, and Katie Ware has been appointed BDM for the South of England, following her move from Complete FS.

‘Growth in the face of market conditions’

Jason Neale, managing director at Quantum Mortgages said: “Despite the difficult market conditions, we continue to grow because landlords are forced to be ever more creative to make their property investments work. Our common-sense approach and expert underwriting are perfectly placed to accommodate these more complex circumstances so it’s vital we continue to build our sales team to support the level of demand from intermediaries”.

“Harsha has been and will continue to be a major part of that and I’m delighted she has accepted the role of head of sales. Her leadership plus the addition of Claire and Katie, will ensure we continue to offer our intermediary partners the highest level of service but more importantly provide them with solutions when their clients circumstances are too complex for other BTL lenders to understand.”

Harsh Dahyea added :“Having joined Quantum Mortgages at the beginning of its journey in January 2022, we have experienced incredible growth and enjoyed huge support from the broker community which I am very grateful for. We are excited about our business growth and continued success which has proven to be an incredible journey in my career.

“I look forward to working with my sales team as we enter 2024 and continue to produce innovative solutions for the specialist market.”